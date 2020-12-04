ValuEngine Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Paycom Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $428.48 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $126,367,620. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

