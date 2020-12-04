ValuEngine Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,042.52.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,062.68 on Tuesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $999.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $956.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,742.07, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

