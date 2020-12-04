ValuEngine Lowers SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNDW opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 2.17. SolarWindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

