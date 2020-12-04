ValuEngine Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.83.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.06. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,507. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,578,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

