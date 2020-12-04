ValuEngine Lowers Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TITN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $422.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.