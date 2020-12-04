ValuEngine Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.82.

TOL opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

