ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE USPH opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $1,680,168. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

