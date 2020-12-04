ValuEngine Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.44.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.