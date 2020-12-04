ValuEngine Lowers ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZAGG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on ZAGG from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZAGG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. ZAGG has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZAGG will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZAGG by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the second quarter valued at $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZAGG by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZAGG by 208.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 263,914 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZAGG

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

