VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $213.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.43. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $215.66.

