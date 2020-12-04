Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $94,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

VAR opened at $174.41 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.52.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

