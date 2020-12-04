Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verb Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Verb Technology worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

