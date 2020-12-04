Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $193.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

