Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.08.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $193.85 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.