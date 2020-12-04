Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTXPF. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

VTXPF stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.