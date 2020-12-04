Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Tricida by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TCDA opened at $7.48 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $375.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

TCDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

