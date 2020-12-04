Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.80.

VRTS stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $200.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

