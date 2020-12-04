Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Recommended Story: Call Option
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.