Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.