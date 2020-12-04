Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $33.24 on Friday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,816,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

