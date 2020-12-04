Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE:AX opened at $34.16 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Axos Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

