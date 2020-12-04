Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

CMA stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

