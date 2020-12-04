Wedbush Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $822.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Foundation by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.