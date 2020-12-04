Whitbread’s (WTBDY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitbread from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTBDY stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.