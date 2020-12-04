Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.13.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $212.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average is $202.85. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,212,000 after buying an additional 58,145 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

