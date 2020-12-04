Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Davy Research downgraded Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,939.80 ($51.47).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,786 ($62.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,806 ($62.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,896.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,490.03.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.