Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to “Buy”

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Workspace Group stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

