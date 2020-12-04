Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

XEL opened at $67.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

