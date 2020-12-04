Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.01). EQT reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

EQT stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,546 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,007,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

