Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

