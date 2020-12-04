Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,268 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

