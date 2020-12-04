Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $245.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $259.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,299,118 shares of company stock worth $561,291,277 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

