Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $8.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings of $8.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.03. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $8.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $22.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $24.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.93 to $32.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $331.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.93. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

