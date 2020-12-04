Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

Several analysts have commented on TBBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 85,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 88,224 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

