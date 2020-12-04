Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by uptick in airfreight revenues, which rose 49% in the first nine months of 2020. The coronavirus-led cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) drove the usage of charters to meet customer needs. We are impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward its shareholders. We are also pleased about the buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. However, global economic slowdown caused by coronavirus is hurting Expeditors’ operations. Evidently, South Asia, North America and Europe registered decreases in tonnage of 29%, 8% and 11%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2020. Contraction in airfreight tonnage and ocean container volumes is also worrisome. Amid these headwinds, shares of the company have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.13.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 673.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.