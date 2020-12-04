Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AKTS. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,602 shares of company stock worth $1,811,688. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

