Zacks Investment Research Lowers AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics, around the end of the quarter, launched the Auryon Atherectomy System. It saw revenue growth in two of its operating segments, viz. the Vascular Interventions and Therapies (“VIT”) and Vascular Access segments. The company witnessed solid performance at its technology platforms, including strong sales growth in the AngioVac platform and more than $1 million in sales in its Auryon platform. The company remains focused on its PATHFINDER and DIRECT studies.AngioDynamics exited the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on a strong note as the company’s earnings and revenues both beat estimates. However, the company witnessed revenue decline in the Oncology segment in the quarter under review. Also, contraction in both margins is worrisome. The company underperformed its industry over the past year.”

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 137,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

