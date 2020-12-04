Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APLE. Compass Point began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.