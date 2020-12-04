Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APLE. Compass Point began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

