Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

