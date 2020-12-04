Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $241.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

