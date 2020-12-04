Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $5.55 on Monday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

