Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NSANY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

