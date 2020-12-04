Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.04.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

