Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.42 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

