10,847 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in HP by 285.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.70%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

