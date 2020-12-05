13,660 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

