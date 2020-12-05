18,850 Shares in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

