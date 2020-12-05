1,908 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.68.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $294.88 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $298.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.