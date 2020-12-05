2,150 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

CHRW stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.