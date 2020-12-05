2,775 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

BLL stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

