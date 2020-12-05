278,120 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of LPL Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 61.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $101.46 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

